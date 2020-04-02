Austin cafe giving out free coffee, food to those out of work due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin cafe and coffee shop wants to help people affected by COVID-19 with a free meal.

Kick Butt Coffee in east Austin says if people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they can call in an order, swing by the shop and get a free cup of coffee and a breakfast taco.

Owner Thomas Gohring says he has seen how disruptive the stay-at-home orders have been to small businesses, and he just wants to do something kind for people who are out of work by no fault of their own.

“I’m committed to continuing to pay my crew so that they can come back when it’s time and not suffer too badly and then with that I said, you know what, we ought to just do the free coffee and food for those out of work,” Gohring said.

Kick Butt Coffee is open until 2 p.m., and can be reached at 512-454-5425 for orders.