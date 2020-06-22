Austin cadets, officers to be trained on ‘History of Police and Race in America’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a recommendation in March from Austin’s Office of Police Oversight, new police cadets will have to attend a course on “The History of Police and Race in America.”

APD said Friday the course will be “immediately included in the training academy,” and that it will also be “rolled out and taught to current officers.” The course, which has recommended curriculum posted online, will be taught by someone outside the police academy. The four-hour course was developed by the OPO and the University of Texas School of Law after Assistant Chief Troy Gay brought forth the idea, according to the recommendation.

The course aims to teach officers about the “interconnectedness of race relations and policing throughout the history of the United States, and throughout Austin’s history specifically.”

The course is a combination of activities, lecture, reading, presentation and reflection.

Some of the information in the course is covered in other parts of the training academy, the recommendation says, but it is very specifically designed and presented.

“The students are meant to make the connection that the police have played a role in racial violence and subjugation throughout history, which has led to a mistrust of police in the communities they police,” the letter to the instructor at the beginning of the recommended curriculum stated. “By demonstrating this to the students, the hope is that they will better empathize with community members and be better equipped to change the image of police moving forward.”