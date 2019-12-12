Austin buys carbon credits from new tree-planting program as carbon neutrality goal looms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new program to plant saplings on private land and sell the resulting carbon credits locally kicks off this weekend.

The nonprofit TreeFolks will take a group of volunteers to a landowner’s property in eastern Travis County on Saturday, Dec. 14, to plant 1,500 native Texas saplings, including walnut, bald cypress and a couple types of sycamores, launching the Travis County Floodplain Reforestation Program.

Thousands of saplings are ready for planting at the TreeFolks headquarters in Travis County. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

Over the course of the current planting season, which runs through March, TreeFolks will plant 50,000 saplings on about 90 acres of land, both private and public, in the county.

The group chose eastern Travis County floodplains because “it’s been so degraded through farming and ranching over the last hundred or so years,” said Valerie Tamburri, TreeFolks’ reforestation coordinator.

New trees will help prevent erosion, clean water and keep the surrounding area cooler, she explained. But a big reason this program differs from other reforestation efforts is the sale of the resulting carbon credits to the city of Austin.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide, a main driver of climate change. By planting acres of new forest, TreeFolks is generating offsets for the carbon produced by driving cars, generating electricity and other activities that burn fossil fuels.

The nonprofit will sell the carbon credits from the reforestation program to the city of Austin to help it reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2020.

“We’re keeping carbon credits local,” said Mark Fogleman, Treefolks’ GIS technician and carbon assistant.

On KXAN News Today, learn how much carbon the trees will absorb and how it will impact the city of Austin’s climate change goals.