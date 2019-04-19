Austin buys $469M power plant, sidesteps 20-year contract
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Energy officials say Austin has bought a wood chip-fueled biomass power plant in East Texas for $460 million to break away from a punitive contract, calling it one of the largest single purchases in the city's history.
Southern Company, owner of the Nacogdoches Generating Facility, accepted the offer made by Austin Energy on Wednesday.
Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent says the city is now off the hook for escalating annual payments under a 20-year, $2.3 billion agreement slated to run through 2032. Austin Energy is also acquiring the plant's holding company.
Sargent added the utility projects to save $275 million in purchasing the plant. The city has been the plant's lone client since 2012.
The City Council approved the plant's purchase in March.
Large-scale Good Friday events to impact Austin traffic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Easter Sunday is just around the corner, but first Austin drivers should expect to have their traffic impacted by two large-scale Good Friday events.
First is the Good Friday Pilgrimage organized by the Schoenstatt Movement of Austin. The nine-mile walk starts at the St Mary Cathedral in downtown Austin and ends at the Austin Schoenstatt Shrine on 225 Addie Roy Road in West Austin.
The walk will have members of the congregation crossing North Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road, Mopac Expressway and Bee Cave Road. The pilgrimage begins at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to end at 6:15 p.m.Read the Full Article
Chief Brian Manley to detail project aimed at revitalizing Riverside
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is set to announce details on a project Friday aimed at creating a safer environment in the Riverside area of southeast Austin.
The project is called the Riverside Togetherness Project and was created through a $1 million assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A review of violent crime data in the Austin area from 2013-2016 indicates that approximately 4% of citywide crime comes from the two square miles in the Riverside neighborhood.Read the Full Article
Parents sue Georgetown ISD claiming nothing done after daughter assaulted by teacher
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of a Georgetown ISD student are suing the school district for $5 million claiming that nothing was done when their daughter reported an alleged assault by one of her teachers.
The lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Western District of Texas Thursday claims that the student was physically assaulted by one of her teachers, and when her parents confronted the school the teacher admitted to the assault.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that the teacher tried to minimize the incident by saying he did not believe he hurt the student. The parents also said that after the initial confrontation, the teacher targeted their daughter and expelled her from the class, which the principal of the school defended by saying the teacher was within his rights.Read the Full Article
