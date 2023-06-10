AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) raised more than $255,000 during the 2023 annual Corporate Battle of the Bands, exceeding last year’s total of $227,000, according a new release from HAAM.

HAAM is a local non-profit organization that provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians, the release said.

“We are honored to have had so many from Austin’s business community come out in support of our communities’ musicians,” HAAM CEO Paul Scott said. “The Austin music scene is a main factor in what drives businesses to Central Texas, so it is no surprise we have so many talented artists working within these companies. Without the support of our local business community, we would not be able to do the essential work we do. Last year, we were thrilled to break our previous fundraising record, so to say we were excited to top that again this year, would be an understatement!”

The annual battle of the bands event drew in more than 1,000 people who got to listen to six band from local businesses who performed during the event, the release said.

The Band of the Year was awarded to Noella Grey and the Invisible Band, according to HAAM. Furthermore, other award winners included Best Song to the C Notes’ for its rendition of ZZ Top’s ‘La Grange,’ Best Showmanship to Knuckle Sammich and the Fan Favorite award going to The Haptics just edging out an incredible showing from The Mag Stripes, HAAM said in the release.

HAAM, along with its committee of Austin business leaders, also announced this year’s HAAM Day, which will take place Sept. 19, the release said.

HAAM Day is the organization’s signature fundraiser, the release said. The event is celebration annually for Austin’s music, the release said.

This year’s HAAM committee members include: Jamie Moreno (Cirrus Logic), Jamie Newman (Cirrus Logic), Laura Johson (PNC Bank), Patrick Michalik (Netspend), Kelly Hyten (Ascension Seton), Caitlyn Macaluso (FVF Law), Jenn Roland (SXSW), Beth Krueger (ABC Come & Commercial Services) and George Stephens (NOW CFO), the release said.

“We are committed to preserving and enhancing Austin’s live music community and local organizations that support the talented artists at its core. Participating in the Corporate Battle of the Bands is our way to raise awareness within the business community and say thank you to Austin’s working musicians from their stage” said Dillan Knudson, PNC Bank regional president for Austin. “We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of HAAM Day, a day talented musicians from across central Texas perform to raise awareness and support for musicians in need of affordable healthcare. This is our second-year participating in HAAM Day, and we are excited to be a part of a day dedicated to showing off what is best about our city, its musicians!”

For more information about the non-profit, HAAM Day or are interested in ways to support Austin’s working musicians throughout the year, visit the HAAM website.