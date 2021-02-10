Austin businesses open for 20+ years can apply for new grant, over $100K in funding possible for some

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new grant from the City of Austin could provide much-needed financial relief from some of the city’s most prized and long-time businesses.

The Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant is a $5 million financial assistance fund, which will provide $20,000 in emergency funding to businesses that have called Austin home for 20 years or more.

Applications to apply for the grant open on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and close on Wednesday, March 10.

Eligible businesses must have been operating in the city of Austin for at least 20 years, must meet the city’s definition of a legacy business, must have reduced operations since the pandemic began in March 2020 and must be able to prove it meets the city’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Phase 1: Emergency Funding

Eligible applicants will receive a $20,000 grant, which PeopleFund will distribute in March. A scoring matrix will be used to select program participants if demand exceeds available funding.

Phase 1 participants will be required to complete a Technical Assistance Evaluation and will have access to a series of business coaching and one-on-one technical assistance related to sustaining and growing their business.

Phase 2: Enhanced Funding

Only Phase 1 grant recipients are eligible to apply for additional grant funding in Phase 2.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $140,000 (this does not include funds received from the first phase). Should program demand exceed available funding for Phase 2, award determinations will be made based on outcomes of a scoring matrix and technical assistance evaluation.

Phase 1 grant recipients must complete required technical assistance before applying for Phase 2.

The funding amount will be determined based on documented operational costs and eligible expenses. Phase 2 funding will be distributed in monthly payments with a maximum of $40,000 per month.

To apply and review eligibility guidelines, click here.