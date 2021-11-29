Austin business owners call 6th Street safety meeting with city, APD, TABC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of downtown business and property owners fed up with the violence in the area met with Austin Police, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Councilwoman Kathie Tovo Monday to discuss concerns of gun violence downtown.

This meeting took place outside the bimonthly meetings that occur as part of the Downtown Austin Alliance.

Within the span of two weeks between Halloween and mid-November, two people were shot inside The Lodge on East Sixth Street. On Nov. 18, a person was shot on Sixth and Neches.

“It’s hard to get people to eat at your restaurant when they’re afraid of what might happen to them,” said Gary Manley, owner of Iron Cactus.

Jeff Greenwalt, Austin Police Department’s downtown commander, told KXAN meetings like these are imperative to finding a solution to downtown safety. He said, “it takes a community to change systems and policies,” and input from all impacted parties is productive.

Greenwalt said 174 guns have been seized from the downtown patrol district year-to-date. That includes five that were taken between Nov. 23 and 29.

KXAN is speaking with Councilwoman Tovo about the meeting later this afternoon. We will update this article with that information.