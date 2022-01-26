Austin bulk collection, large brush service suspended starting Feb. 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is suspending its large brush and bulk collection “until further notice” beginning Feb. 21 for curbside customers due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The city is also having trouble filling open positions within Austin Resource Recovery, even after recently increasing pay to help entice people to apply.

The city said it’s looking for both entry-level and experienced drivers, and new drivers will start at $17 per hour with pay raises as employees “progress in their roles” and earn their commercial driver’s license on the job.

According to ARR’s collection calendar, the bulk collection for the week of Feb. 14 is still scheduled. People can check their pick-up schedules using this tool provided by ARR.

If you need to get rid of large brush and can’t wait for the city to reschedule pick-up days, the city said to take it to the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant, located at 2210 FM 973. If you have bulk pick-up items, the city suggests donating them if they’re in good condition or simply waiting until collection resumes.

If it’s clothes and housewares you’re trying to get rid of, you can schedule a pick-up through ARR’s clothing and housewares program, which partners with Goodwill Central Texas.

If it’s possible, the city wants folks to download the Austin Recycles App to get reminders about trash and recycle pick-up days and other curbside collections.