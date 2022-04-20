AUSTIN (KXAN) — Large brush and bulk collection will resume in Austin in May after it stopped in February because of a staffing shortage.

Austin Resource Recovery announced Wednesday it still needs more drivers, but decided in the meantime to hire contractors so the service can start back up May 2. ARR said COVID-19 and unfilled vacant positions led it to suspend the service temporarily on Feb. 21 so it could use those drivers to ensure trash, compost and recycling could still be picked up.

“Curbside customers who missed a collection during the suspension will be the first to receive bulk and large brush pick up,” ARR said in a release, adding customers will get a postcard in the mail ahead of their collection date.

If people can’t wait that long, they can take large brush to the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant at 2210 Farm to Market Road 973 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People can also schedule clothing and housewares pickup online.

As of mid-March, ARR told KXAN it had 50 vacant driver positions. KXAN has asked for updated numbers and will update this story when we receive more information. A spokesperson told KXAN at the time “While we typically suspend bulk services this time of year due to the heavy season in yard waste, we continue to see numerous vacancies in our core services.”

ARR said its hiring both new and experienced drivers and anyone interested in a job can call 512-974-1980 or apply online.

People can go online to check their trash, recycling, compost and bulk pickup schedules. They can also search an online guide to find out how to dispose of various items.