AUSTIN (KXAN) — An iconic part of The Blanton Museum of Art will close for nearly two months for maintenance.

Artist Ellsworth Kelly’s “Austin” — the white arc-shaped building with luminous glass windows — will close its doors to the public from Sept. 7 through Nov. 1, according to the museum.

This will give crews time to clean off “visible mold” that created black streaks on the outside of the limestone structure. The museum explained the mold is a “common occurrence” for limestone buildings on the University of Texas campus, as rain and moisture feed it.

“For the first time since Ellsworth Kelly’s beloved building opened in 2018, it will be closing for some necessary conservation work,” the museum wrote on social media.

The museum is working with an architectural conservator to safely remove the mold. Once that’s done, a water-resistant coat will be put on the exterior stone to preserve it, the museum said.

In January 2015, the artist gave the museum the design concept for the 2,715-square-foot stone building — the only building he designed, the museum’s website reads.

The Blanton Museum of Art said the closure dates could change. You can check for updates on its website.