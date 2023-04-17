AUSTIN (KXAN) — With summertime around the corner, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will roll out its free Zilker Shuttle services next month.

PARD announced Monday the free services will run to Zilker Metropolitan Park from the One Texas Center parking garage beginning May 27 through Sept. 4. The services will operate every Saturday and Sunday — as well as during the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The One Texas Center parking garage is located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Parking tickets must be validated by shuttle operators, per the release.

Shuttle riders will be dropped off at the Zilker Playground and Barton Springs Spillway, a few minutes’ walk to Barton Springs Pool. Pets aren’t allowed on the shuttle.

The news came less than a month after the city announced an increase in parking fees at Zilker.

Currently, Zilker Park charges from March to September at most lots, with payments only required over the weekend, holidays and during special events. Come May 1, that fee will increase from the current $5 a day to $7.

More information on the shuttle operations is available online.