Austin brewery holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic, gives away free beer with each shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin brewery incentivized people to get the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday by giving away free cases of its beer.

Thirsty Planet Brewing Company teamed up with Livingston Labs to hold a vaccination clinic at its south Austin location from 2 to 6 p.m. People who got the shot got a free case of beer, which includes 24 bottles.

“A special thanks to Livingston Labs for administering vaccines to our community today! Cheers to those who registered, got the shot, and we hope that beer hits the spot!” the brewery posted on Facebook.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were offered. Owner Brian Smittle said about 50 people signed up online beforehand, and they had a few walk-ins.

“I think the increased COVID numbers alarmed us a little bit, I know we have a very high vaccine rate here in Travis County, but it was something that we could do to incentivize people to get that either second vaccine shot or get their first vaccine shot,” he said.

Ray Mort was one of the people who took advantage of the event. He explained he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and waited to get the shot, because he didn’t want to skip in front of people who didn’t have an immune response yet.

“Now that this variant has come around, I decided, ‘yeah, I’ll get the vaccine,’ and Thirsty Planet offered this combo deal, so I came on out,” Mort said.

Smittle said hopefully more people can get the shot to help us return to normal life.

“I hope this encourages other businesses to do the same thing, whether it be an oil change or dental cleaning or dry cleaning or anything like that, anything we can do to incentivize people,” he said.