Austin brewery giving away free cases of beer for those who get vaccinated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin brewery is giving people a reason to get a vaccine. Thirsty Planet is giving a free case of beer to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at its brewery Saturday. There are 24 beers in a case.

The brewery is partnering with Livingston Med Lab to give out the shots.

It’s happening from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at 8201 South Congress Ave.

People who want the shot and beer need to sign up at least 24 hours before they arrive.

Earlier this week, Austin Public Health announced incentives for vaccines.



APH will offer $100 in H-E-B gift cards, or $50 at each round, for receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at an APH event and completing two exit surveys.