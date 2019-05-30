Austin

Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

By:
Posted: May 29, 2019 / 09:58 PM CDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 09:58 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is going to take a hard look at its budget and consider making some cuts. It's anticipating a $58 million deficit in about five years.

City officials said that's because of the Texas Legislature. Lawmakers passed a bill that limits cities' revenue from property taxes. If it goes up by more than three and a half percent in a year, the city will have to get voters' approval.

"I am really concerned," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. 

According to Adler, Austin's revenue from property taxes went up by more than five percent last year compared to the previous year. Under the new bill, that kind of increase would require a citywide vote. 

According to the city's analysis, if the revenue increase is capped at three and a half percent, the city will have about a $18 million deficit in the 2021 fiscal year and a $58 million deficit in 2024 fiscal year. 

The bill, if signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, will go into effect next year, but Adler said the city is already thinking about the impact of the revenue cap. 

"I would anticipate that in this year's budget, we're already going to start not doing things that our community wants us to do," he said.

Possible impacts

Adler explained, property tax revenues go into Austin's general fund, which is about $1 billion. The city's total budget is about $4 billion.

About 70 percent of the general fund goes to public safety, and the rest is used for several programs and departments, including libraries and parks. 

Before the bill passed, Adler said the city planned on adding various new services and programs, such as:

  • Hiring 30 new police officers each year
  • Building five new fire stations over the next five years
  • Homelessness intervention and prevention programs

However, Adler said, "It might be hard to be able to do that to the full extent we originally intended." 

Last year, the Austin City Council approved a new contract for its police officers. After months of negotiations, they agreed on two percent annual raises during the duration of the contract, but it also said the city could lower the amount of the raise if the state imposed a property tax revenue cap. 

"It's more of a problem for next year and the years after," said Ken Casaday, Austin Police Association's President.

"San Antonio, I believe is getting two and a half, three percent pay raises every year. I believe Houston's getting three percent pay raises. Fort Worth has received three percent pay raises over the last three years," Casaday said.

He also added lowering the officers' pay raise would save the city about $200,000. 

Adler said the City Council doesn't know yet what kind of funding cuts will have to be made.

"That can take many different forms, and we don't know what form it's going to take until we start sitting down with the budget in August," he said. "It's going to involve difficult choices, and people are going to feel and notice the difficult choices that we have to make."

The bill's passing, along with House Bill 3 which lowered school district taxes, means when these bills go into effect Texas homeowners will save money.

Lawmakers estimated a tax cut of $200,000 for the owner of a $250,000 home in 2020.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

    Man stabbed on Anderson Mill Road near bus stop

  • Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

    Beerland workers strike; say they haven't been paid since March

  • Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

    Condo complex residents say new bus lanes will affect trash disposal

  • Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

    Austin bracing for deficit after property tax revenue cap passes

  • CLEAT headquarters vandalized

    CLEAT headquarters vandalized

  • Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

    Multiple efforts in the works to clean the San Marcos River

  • Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

    Georgetown residents will see an average increase of $5.93 on electric bills

  • In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

    In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

  • In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

    In September, Texas plumbers will go unlicensed and unregulated

  • Women are cold at work and there's a reason

    Women are cold at work and there's a reason

  • Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

    Texans still recovering from Harvey as a new hurricane season begins

  • Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

    Proposed new road would aim to help WilCo traffic

  • Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

    Austin athletes competing on American Ninja Warrior

  • In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

    In protesting your appraisal, convenience comes at a cost

  • Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

    Jeopardy! host says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment

  • Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

    Two pools will open late after rebuilds; city monitoring several others for problems

  • Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

  • TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

    TSA collected $960K in loose change left behind at security checks last year

  • City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

    City issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall

  • Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

    Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative

  • Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

    Dripping Springs mom launches US 290 safety efforts after close calls

  • Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

    Construction debris is a year-long eyesore, threatening wildlife in Manor

  • School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

    School finance reform leaves Austin ISD with a major surplus

  • Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

    Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

  • Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Homeowner and man killed in Hays Co shooting 'did know each other'

  • Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

    Vaping at Burnet CISD comes with big consequences

  • Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

    Eight state Constitutional changes will be decided in November

  • Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

    Congress/Oltorf HEB is getting a huge remodel

  • Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

    Travelers seek refunds from Via Air after ABIA stops service

  • Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

    Major $11M investment to bring more funny road safety boards, cameras to I-35

  • Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

    Packed courtroom as Kinder Morgan pipeline lawsuit arguments begin

  • Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

    Police search for 3 suspects after woman shot in southeast Austin

  • Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

    Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay

  • Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

    Burnet CISD will adopt stricter consequences for vaping next year

  • Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

    Airline at center of KXAN investigation is out at ABIA

  • Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

    Man in custody after firing shots inside south Austin home during SWAT response

  • Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

    Disaster aid bill hits a roadblock — again

  • Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

    Food Expiration Labels Are Changing

  • Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

    Father of man killed in Hays Co shooting: 'We want the truth'

  • Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

    Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project

  • Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burnout is a real medical condition, World Health Organization says

  • AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center
    Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

    AISD seniors don cap and gown for graduation ceremonies at Frank Erwin Center

  • Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

    Group vowing to build border wall puts up New Mexico segment

  • Lasers used to blast away bad breath

    Lasers used to blast away bad breath

  • Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

    Liberty Hill TCEQ Violation

  • Anti-Pipeline Protest

    Anti-Pipeline Protest

  • Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

    Governor Abbott Vietnam Book

  • Dan Patrick One on One

    Dan Patrick One on One

  • New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon

  • House Sine Die

    House Sine Die

  • Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

    Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State

  • Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

    Bill to make college credit easier to transfer heads to Governor's desk

  • First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

    First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.

  • Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

    Trade school or college? Students weigh the options ahead of graduation

  • Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

    Vietnam War Veteran Al Cantu discusses new book and thoughts

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' fix stripped from open records bill

  • Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

    Snake discovered in north Texas Walmart grocery cart

  • Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

    Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - Indy /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss