Austin bookstore opens new permanent location on Burnet Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month, and one bookstore is making it easier for people to learn about racism in Austin.

Black Pearl Books opened its new location on Burnet Road Tuesday.

In 2020, KXAN reported the store saw booming sales in the wake of protests for racial justice. Black Pearl sells books focused on starting the conversation surrounding race.

Before Tuesday, the bookstore was sharing a space with another business, but now it’ll have a permanent place of its own to call home. The owner, Katrina Brooks, said she’s thankful for that.

“When we look at Black History Month, and the history of it and why it exists, it goes back to that fight and that pushing through for African Americans,” she said. “It was important for me to be in a space to be representative.”

She said this all started with an idea, and she wants to remind everyone to act on your ideas, because they can make a difference.