Austin bomber’s roommate no longer a person of interest, attorney says

The attorney for one of the two roommates of the Austin bomber said Tuesday his client is no longer a person of interest in the investigation.

Attorney Charlie Baird said his client, who he is not naming, was questioned for several hours the morning of March 20, after bomber Mark Conditt was found by police and blew himself up on Interstate 35.

Baird says he believes both roommates were considered persons of interest initially.

Austin Congressman Michael McCaul said Monday that one of the roommates is still considered a person of interest. Baird says it’s possible the congressman is referring to the other roommate.

“If you have knowledge of an activity like that, you have a duty to report that, and if you don’t and you have knowledge, you can actually be complicit in the conspiracy,” Rep. McCaul said.

Baird said his client has stated he had no knowledge of anything that was going on with Conditt and investigators agreed.

Chief of Police Brian Manley could not comment Monday on the question of who remained a person of interest.

