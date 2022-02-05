Austin boil water notice: Where to find water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boil water notice issued for all Austin Water users Saturday night is expected to last a couple of days, city leaders said Saturday night.

An Austin Water release says the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is out of service due to an “internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant.”

Austin Water opened water distribution sites at two locations Saturday night. Potable water will also be available at those sites.

Here are the Austin locations:

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said they will add more locations for water pickup Sunday.

Williamson County leaders set up a water distribution location at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The limit is two cases per vehicle until supplies run out. The address is below:

During a boil water notice, you should use bottled water or boil tap water for drinking and to prepare and cook food. When boiling water, let the water bubble vigorously for two minutes before letting it cool for use.

In many cases, you can use tap water to wash your hands. When it comes to bathing or showering be careful not to swallow any water. Only use boiled water to brush your teeth.

The CDC says it is generally safe to use laundry machines and wash clothes as normal. When it comes to your dishwasher, that too is generally safe as long as your final rinse temperatures reaches at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, the CDC says.

This story will be updated with more locations. Check back later.