Austin boat launches, tennis centers, other park facilities to reopen Saturday

Austin shut down playgrounds and other park facilities last month. The city will close parks entirely from sundown Thursday, April 9, 2020 to sunrise Monday, April 13. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some park amenities and outdoor facilities in Austin are set to reopen Saturday.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department says it will reopen boat launches, boat docks, tennis centers, golf courses and more.

The department says the facilities can reopen safely during the Stage 4 COVID-19 response, and the changes were made in consultation with Austin Public Health and city staff.

Each facility will operate under reduced capacity with safety measures in place depending on the setting, according to PARD.

Some places will have temperature checks, PARD says.

Here’s a full list of what will reopen Saturday:

Boat launches

Boat docks

Tennis centers

Golf courses

Boating concessions

Clay shooting concessions

Food concessions

Umlauf Sculpture Garden

The department says it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust operations if necessary. Those heading out to parks are asked to practice social distancing, hand sanitation and wearing masks.

More information about PARD facility operations can be found online.