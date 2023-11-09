AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A plan to demolish one of Rainey Street’s last bungalow homes has been met with a wave of resistance by Austin City Hall, leaving a local bar caught in between.

Now home to the closing Placeholder Tiki Bar, the owners of the approximately 1,100-square-foot, single-story building at 96 Rainey St. were blocked from demolishing the existing structure to redevelop the site. The Austin Historic Landmark Commission on Nov. 1 declined to vote on the owner’s request to replace the old home, originally constructed in 1887, with a two-story, flat-roofed brick building.

The commission’s inaction effectively brings the property owner’s plans back to the drawing board. A 75-day consideration period for the request comes to a close in mid-November. The plan has been in place for about four years, presumably to make way for a new entertainment business on-site.

