Austin bishop pleads for the life of Rodney Reed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bishop of the Diocese of Austin along with the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops have reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott to request a stay of execution for Rodney Reed.

In a recent statement, Bishop Joe Vásquez said there are enough doubts surrounding the case that a careful review needs to happen. Bishop Vásquez added that a bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote a letter to the Board of Pardons and Paroles asking to postpone the execution.

In addition to Bishop Vásquez, more people are asking Governor Greg Abbott to stop the execution of Rodney Reed. One online petition has reached nearly 1.5 million signatures.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Meek Mill, T.I. and Kim Kardashian West have voiced their support for Reed and have shared the petition with their fans.

Reed is set to be executed for the murder of Stacey Stites on November 20th. His lawyers have said they have new evidence, and witness testimony, pointing the finger at someone else.