Austin beverage companies donate, discount drinks for those affected by COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A trio of local beverage brands are making donations and offering discounts to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Eastciders, Waterloo Sparkling Water and High Brew Coffee all have donations and discounts lined up for front-line healthcare workers, out-of-work service industry members and food banks.

From 3-7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, Austin Eastciders is offereing curbside pick-up from its “Collaboratory,” at 979 Springdale Road Suite 130.

For service industry members who were laid off, Austin Eastciders is giving them a free 6-pack and will also give them a 25% discount on subsequent 6-packs.

Waterloo Sparkling Water is making big donations to food banks across the country, including Austin and Dallas.

Waterloo is donating 200 24-packs to Austin-area food banks this week, and 200 next week. In Dallas, the company dropped off 163 cases on Wednesday.

The company also donated 400 cases to Los Angeles-area food banks, as well as 155 cases to Alameda and San Francisco, California, food banks.

Waterloo’s Instagram story now also features “Waterloo Workout Wednesdays.”

High Brew Coffee has donated more than 2,000 cans of its canned cold brew to grocery store workers at Austin-area Whole Foods Markets, H-E-Bs and other stores.

It has also donated cold brew to nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical assistants across Texas through the Trusted Health network.