Austin-based tech company National Instruments announces layoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-based global tech company National Instruments announced new layoffs Tuesday, according to a statement from the company.

National Instruments is a global producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software for data acquisition and instrument control.

The company announced they are laying off 150 of their 8,000 employees worldwide. In the announcement NI stated the layoffs were not due to its performance or economic factors, but rather by recent changes to investment and business goals.

“We are transforming NI to support company growth, agility and continued innovation. Strategic decisions made recently to align our investments to our business goals resulted in a shift in our priorities to better represent the engineering needs of our customers,” National Instruments wrote in its statement.

The company said it is working hard on internally placing the impacted employees in new roles. “Our focus is on respecting and supporting our impacted employees, matching them where possible with open roles across the company, and providing severance and outplacement services.”

The company gave no details yet on how many of the affected employees work in the Austin area.