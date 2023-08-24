Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based pickleball team the Texas Ranchers, one of eight founding Major League Pickleball teams in the U.S., announced a new ownership group earlier this week made up of more than 30 people.

The group is comprised of “power players” from professional sports, fashion, business, music and entertainment, as well as notable Austin-based entrepreneurs, including Kendra Scott and Garrett Salpeter (CEO, NeuFit), according to a release about the group.

Among the owners are Atlanta Falcons running back and former UT Longhorn Bijan Robinson, country music singer Zach Bryan, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kendra Scott, No. 1 ranked golfer in the world Scottie Scheffler, and more.

Ownership group of the Texas Ranchers pickleball team (Credit: Texas Ranchers/Bobby Hammelman)

The ownership group was hand-selected by president and part-owner Evan Floersch to “globalize the Texas Ranchers’ brand and use the power of pickleball as a force for good,” the release said.

The Texas Ranchers said its players and the ownership group are committed to making a positive impact in the sport and community through a number of various initiatives, including creating earth-conscious merchandise, revitalizing urban spaces through court creation in unused or neglected spaces, and activating matches at cultural events to increase excitement for the sport amongst new audiences.

“As a proud Longhorn, both Texas sports and Austin have a special meaning for me, and when I heard there was an Austin professional pickleball team setting out to be a leader in Major League Pickleball, I knew I wanted to support the team,” said Bijan Robinson. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that sports can have on communities, and I’m looking forward to supporting the Ranchers’ community initiatives that will set an example for the rest of the league.”