Austin-based Bumble will ban users who body-shame others on its app

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular dating app is now taking a harder stance on body-shaming.

Bumble, the Austin-based dating app that requires women to make the first contact with a match, stated in a press release that it will ban anyone who makes “unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size or health.”

The press release explains how Bumble will tackle one of the internet’s biggest issues by using automated “safeguards” to detect comments and images that go against its terms and conditions. Those are then escalated to a human moderator for review, and Bumble users can still report body-shaming using the app’s block/report tool.

“Our moderation team will review each report and take the appropriate action,” said Charlotte Brown, engagement manager at Bumble. “We always want to lead with education and give our community a chance to learn and improve. However, we will not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against our guidelines.”

The company is updating its terms and conditions, along with guidelines for moderators, to provide specific guidance around body shaming. People who use body-shaming language in their profile or through the app’s chat function will receive a warning, and then repeated offenses will lead to being banned.

Bumble surveyed 15,000 people and asked them how body-shaming has affected their lives, and half of those who responded said someone they have dated had made an unsolicited comment about their body either in-person or online.

The company is also reviewing its photo moderation policy. In 2016, the app banned shirtless bathroom mirror selfies, along with swimsuit and bra photos taken indoors.

In 2019, it started using artificial intelligence to detect and blur unsolicited nude images.