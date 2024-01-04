AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin startup has built one of the world’s first automatic tattooing devices.

Blending man and machinery, Blackdot is now tattooing customers at its studio in East Austin.

The first customer to receive a custom design was Kevin Rose, a technology entrepreneur who flew in from Los Angeles to receive his tattoo.

“It literally looks like there’s a picture that’s been put onto my arm, it’s just insane,” he said. “No one’s done this type of high-resolution tattooing before.”

With dozens of dots the size of a human hair, the Blackdot device discovers each client’s skin characteristics.

These dots are compared against its skin database to determine which settings — number of punctures and puncture depth — will yield the perfect black dot for that client’s preferred tattoo location.

“When that needle actually hits the skin, it’s way less painful than a traditional tattoo,” Rose added.

Blackdot founder and CEO Joel Pennington says his technology can replicate works of art through a digital database.

“We’re able to upload artwork into our device,” he said. “We create it into stippling, which is high density dots and then we execute it with surgical precision.”

With this futuristic technology now operating in Austin, we asked local tattoo artist Donny Mann — who works at Mom’s Tattoos on South Lamar — his thoughts on how this could transform his industry.

“It’s a little strange for us to know that there’s a machine out there, that’s doing the same thing we are,” he said.

However, Pennington insists he isn’t trying to replace tattoo artists.

Instead, he says his technology is offering access to a new revenue stream through their digital marketplace.

“Every time we render one of their designs into a tattoo, artists are able to get a royalty from that,” Pennington said. “So, it actually enables them to scale up within an industry with a relatively low ceiling.”

Mann believes that would be beneficial to his business.

“It would be an extra side hustle almost, he said. “Most tattoo artist have second jobs anyways, because we’re painters and do other artistic stuff on the side.”

Austin-based tattoo startup Blackdot, is already booked out with appointments until March while tattooing two to three people per week.

As for Rose, his new tattoo features three sparrows — custom designed by Austin artist Tyler Hobbs — symbolizing something special.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the future of tattooing,” he concluded.

Keep in mind, these tattoos come at quite a cost, with a total price range between $1,000 to $10,000 for design fees and execution.

Tattoo-seekers can apply to receive a custom design on Blackdot’s website.