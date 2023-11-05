AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based community organization Black Mamas Village celebrated the grand opening of The Village Place, according to a Saturday news release. Located at 8401 North Interstate 35, The Village Space is a 6,500-square-foot community hub facilitated to cover a variety of needs community members have.

Black Mamas Village was first created as a Facebook group in June 2019 and “emerged to address the isolating effects of Austin’s rapid growth,” per the release.

Located at 8401 North Interstate 35, The Village Space is a 6,500-square-foot community hub facilitated to cover a variety of needs community members have. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

“Escalating living costs have led Black residents to bordering cities like Jarrell, Kyle, Elgin, Bastrop, Hutto, Manor, Leander, Cedar Park, and Round Rock while they continue to commute into Austin proper for work, healthcare, and social activities,” the release said in part. “Culturally familiar spaces have been scarce for these communities.”

Black Mamas Village centers its efforts on focus areas like sisterhood and social gatherings, culture and productivity, economic empowerment and community building, per the nonprofit’s website. Black Mamas Village aims to amplify those same sentiments with a physical location for Black mothers to gather.

Saturday’s grand opening event included a garden dedication, networking opportunities, professional headshots, kids-centered activities and pop-up shops, per the release. More details on the organization and Black Mamas Village are available online.