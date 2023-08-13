AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Austin-area students will return to school this week feeling sharp and fresh after a local barbershop offered free back-to-school haircuts Sunday.

Rob’s Barbershop, located on Cameron Road, held a back-to-school event Sunday, complete with free haircuts, food and a supplies giveaway before the start of the 2023-24 school year. It’s an event owner Robert Sandoval has hosted for several years now, adding it’s an opportunity for him to give back to his community.

“It’s not about receiving all the time. So the least I can do is give,” he said, adding: “I just feel it’s important to give back to the community because not everyone can afford a haircut nowadays, so I feel like every kid should start the year with a good haircut.”

Rob’s Barbershop, located off Cameron Road, held a back-to-school event Sunday, complete with free haircuts, food and a supplies giveaway before the start of the 2023-24 school year. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Many area school districts, including Austin ISD, begin the school year Monday. For a complete list of back-to-school start dates throughout KXAN’s viewing area, click here.