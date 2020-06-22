Austin bar disputes permit suspension, says TABC didn’t indicate issues during inspection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the Austin bars who had its permit suspended over the weekend because it allegedly did not follow coronavirus safety precautions says it disputes the allegation that it was a “threat to the public welfare.”

Austin Talley, the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse operation director, said Monday it filed a request for a hearing and believes it has “acted in good faith in following the guidelines.” In a statement, Talley said the bar at 701 West Sixth Street reopened “in compliance with the guidelines of the Governor’s Executive Order.”

“On the evening of June 19, 2020, during an inspection of the premises, the State officials did not advise, warn or express any concern of an alleged ‘threat to the public welfare.’ On the contrary, the State officials expressed their satisfaction with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse’s compliance and action, and allowed us to continue operating without any changes or concerns,” Talley’s statement said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission this week announced it would begin enforcement of social distancing and capacity rules outlined on the governor’s website, after initially focusing on educating owners. It tweeted out photos of the bar from Friday showing crowds before its permit was suspended.

Bars must ensure social distancing. Bars that don’t follow the health protocols face permit suspension. Here are photos from last night at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in Austin before permit suspension ⬇️2/3 pic.twitter.com/uguZ0BLZ6N — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) June 20, 2020

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse had a sign posted outside its door with a list of safety protocols that include not allowing parties of 10 or more to be seated together, suggesting people remain seated when drinking and that they are sanitizing the tables and bar stools after use.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse’s statement continued, saying the business believes a 30-day suspension is “excessive” and “the same as putting them out of business.” It said it has more than 50 employees and contractors who would be affected by a shutdown.

TABC has said a second offense could lead to a 60-day suspension.