Austin band, venue receive backlash following photo showing apparent social distancing violations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin bar and grill on Lake Travis is facing online backlash after a picture showed people apparently not following social distancing guidelines.

The picture showed dozens of people closer than six feet to each other watching a performance by the band LC Rocks at Emerald Point Bar and Grill.

The photo, posted by the band, has since been deleted from their Facebook page. It was met with heavy criticism of both the band and the venue, but venue operators say they are abiding by the guidelines.

They say there were about 200 people there, and the maximum capacity of the venue is around 4,000. The venue is also outdoors, they say.

“We’re not having events, we just play live music while you’re out here eating and enjoying the weather and the lake,” owner J Fowlkes said.

On LC Rocks’ Facebook page, the performance was listed as an event with 302 guests that RSVP’d, but only 67 were listed as actually going to it. On the event page, it says that “safety precautions are in place with open air dining for social distancing.”

Fowlkes said they have spaced tables apart to adhere to social distancing rules, and they’ve added hand sanitizing stations around the dining area.

On the venue’s Facebook page, they say they’ll have live music all through Memorial Day weekend, starting Thursday.