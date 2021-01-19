Austin band Black Pumas to perform as part of inauguration celebration Wednesday

In this image from video, the band Black Pumas perform during a ‘America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers’ on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, that is part of the 59th Presidential Inauguration events ahead of President-elect Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based band Black Pumas announced they’ll perform virtually during the inauguration Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A tweet from the Grammy-nominated duo said to go to the inauguration’s website at 7:30 p.m. Central time to catch their performance on a night that “celebrates our country’s rich diversity and resilience.”

We're so honored to be joining our next President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for #Inauguration2021! Tune in tomorrow night at 8:30pm ET for a night that celebrates our country's rich diversity and resilience. https://t.co/6qvDox8cOQ pic.twitter.com/rrFivoSnX2 — Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) January 19, 2021

Black Pumas, made up of vocalist Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, is up for three Grammy awards in 2021, including Record of the Year and American Roots Performance award for the No. 1 hit “Colors,” and Album of the Year for their self-titled album “Black Pumas.”

“Colors” hit No. 1 on the Billboard adult alternative airplay chart in 2019, and “Fire” made it up to No. 3 in 2020. The band’s self-titled album peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. folk chart and No. 12 on the rock chart.

Other big music acts are set to perform both in-person and virtually. Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the ceremony and Jennifer Lopez will also perform in-person. Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and John Legend will also contribute virtual performances to the celebration.