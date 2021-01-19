Austin band Black Pumas to perform as part of inauguration celebration Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based band Black Pumas announced they’ll perform virtually during the inauguration Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
A tweet from the Grammy-nominated duo said to go to the inauguration’s website at 7:30 p.m. Central time to catch their performance on a night that “celebrates our country’s rich diversity and resilience.”
Black Pumas, made up of vocalist Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, is up for three Grammy awards in 2021, including Record of the Year and American Roots Performance award for the No. 1 hit “Colors,” and Album of the Year for their self-titled album “Black Pumas.”
“Colors” hit No. 1 on the Billboard adult alternative airplay chart in 2019, and “Fire” made it up to No. 3 in 2020. The band’s self-titled album peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. folk chart and No. 12 on the rock chart.
Other big music acts are set to perform both in-person and virtually. Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the ceremony and Jennifer Lopez will also perform in-person. Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and John Legend will also contribute virtual performances to the celebration.