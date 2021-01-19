Austin band Black Pumas to perform as part of inauguration celebration Wednesday

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, the band Black Pumas perform during a ‘America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers’ on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, that is part of the 59th Presidential Inauguration events ahead of President-elect Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based band Black Pumas announced they’ll perform virtually during the inauguration Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A tweet from the Grammy-nominated duo said to go to the inauguration’s website at 7:30 p.m. Central time to catch their performance on a night that “celebrates our country’s rich diversity and resilience.”

Black Pumas, made up of vocalist Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, is up for three Grammy awards in 2021, including Record of the Year and American Roots Performance award for the No. 1 hit “Colors,” and Album of the Year for their self-titled album “Black Pumas.”

“Colors” hit No. 1 on the Billboard adult alternative airplay chart in 2019, and “Fire” made it up to No. 3 in 2020. The band’s self-titled album peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. folk chart and No. 12 on the rock chart.

Other big music acts are set to perform both in-person and virtually. Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the ceremony and Jennifer Lopez will also perform in-person. Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and John Legend will also contribute virtual performances to the celebration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss