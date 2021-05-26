Austin ballot initiative could force city to add hundreds of police officers

Save Austin Now announces new initiative to put increasing police training and officer numbers on the ballot in November. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

At KXAN News at 5 p.m., police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell looks into how the passing of an ordinance would affect funding and the city’s current effort to Reimagine Public Safety.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The group that brought forward and helped pass Austin’s camping ban is now petitioning to get a new initiative on the November ballot, one that would potentially force the city to hire hundreds of new police officers.

Save Austin Now announced Wednesday that the ordinance it’s seeking to get on the ballot would do the following:

Increase Austin Police staffing to two officers per thousand people, potentially adding hundreds of brand new positions

Double the amount of yearly training that officers receive after they graduate from the cadet academy

Increase minority hiring and put more of a focus on community policing

Give retention bonuses to officers who have not received complaints

“Homicides are on track to double last year’s all-time record,” Save Austin Now said in a statement. “Our current police staffing level is equal to 2008 when Austin was 45% as large as it is today. Attrition is harming readiness and response times. Police morale is at an all-time low.”

Save Austin Now will need at least 20,000 signatures on its petition to get the ordinance on the November ballot.