AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the six recipients of its 2023 America’s Classics Award—one of which was an Austin-based location.

“The America’s Classics Award is given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community,” JBF said.

Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, 2305 E 7th St., won the award in the Texas Region category.

According to JBF, the Avila family has served East Austin since 1935. The bakery originally operated as La Oriental Grocery & Bakery from their home on East 9th Street. The business moved to East 7th Street in 1962, and Paula and Joe Avila bought the business and created Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop.

“Though he didn’t realize it at the time, by bringing his childhood dream to fruition, Joe cemented a legacy through food and hospitality that continues to this day,” JBF said.

According to JBF, the colorful Mexican pastries and Tex-Mex family recipes have drawn large crowds, but the service and firm sense of community was what has kept people coming back again and again.

“A melting pot of new and old Austin, it is not unusual to find old-timers reminiscing about Austin and sharing their stories and recommendations at the breakfast counter with Joe’s Bakery newcomers,” JBF said. “The neighborhood surrounding Joe’s Bakery and Coffee Shop is undergoing rapid development, but the restaurant remains a gathering place and piece of Austin history for longtime regulars and newcomers alike.”