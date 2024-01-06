AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the traditional Christmas season comes to an end, a local bakery sees big business as people pick up traditional Mexican Rosca de Reyes cakes.

Mi Tradicion Panadería in south Austin has baked the hand-made rosca cakes for over a decade and a half for Three Kings Day.

The cake’s different colors, candies, and even the shape, all represent different aspects and qualities of the Christian faith.

On Saturday, they are exclusively selling the rosca cakes to mark the big celebration, and Jesus Guevara, the owner of Mi Tradicion Panadería, expects to sell out quickly.

“In the past years, we always run out of roscas. So this year, we are a little bit more prepared so everybody can get a piece of the rosca,” Guevara said.

A good reminder for people getting in on the tradition for the first time, if you happen to get the little baby statue, signifying the baby Jesus, you’re expected to host a party on Candelaria Day, Feb. 2.