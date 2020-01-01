Austin baby born at 12:40 a.m. earns his family free tacos for a year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kent Adan Silva arrived at 12:40 a.m. New Year’s Day, a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces and 21.25 inches long. His family, who are from Buda, have more than just his birth to celebrate.

Kent was the first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, which means he just earned his family free tacos for a year. On Tuesday, Austin-based company Torchy’s announced it would provide that food to the first baby born in 2020 at that hospital.

Kent Alan Silva, first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin in 2020 (Hello&Co. Photography Photo)

Torchy’s said in a release the family received a gift basket and money for a year’s worth of tacos from Torchy’s. Tacos at the restaurant range from less than $3 to more than $5.