AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department allocated $3.5 million in grant funding to 368 local professional musicians, bands and independent promotors, city officials announced in a Wednesday release.

The 2023 Live Music Fund Event Program offered $5,00 and $10,000 grants “to help encourage, promote, improve, and showcase Austin’s diverse live music industry,” the release said.

Per city officials, half of grant recipients identified as “majority diverse race/ethnicity,” while 32% of grantees identified as women or non-binary, per the release. A complete breakdown of grantees is available online.

“Through the Live Music Fund Event Program, we stand by our commitment to Austin’s diverse artistic community, celebrating the rhythm of our city’s identity,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the Economic Development Department, in the release. “These grants empower musicians, bands, and promoters, helping further prove that Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World.”