Austin Asian restaurant to donate 50% of weekend sales to fundraiser to ‘stop Asian hate’

AUSTIN (KXAN)– An Austin restaurant built on the American dream is taking a stand against anti-Asian hate crimes.

In light of the recent attack on multiple Atlanta spas that killed eight people, six of them Asian women, Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar on North Lamar posted the message below on its Facebook page:

It said, “Our restaurant was built on an American dream. Our mom immigrated to the U.S. and worked many jobs before owning her own business. The story of an Asian immigrant should be celebrated, not hated on. These cowardly attacks on Asian elders and Asian minorities has got to stop!”

That’s why the restaurant decided to donate half of its sales this weekend to a GoFundMe supporting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to ‘#StopAsianHate.’

The Asian Family Support Services of Austin (ASFFA) said it’s important to have support from all community members, as they’ve seen an uptick in anti-Asian attacks in the past year.

