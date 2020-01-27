Austin artists represent at Grammy’s with six awards

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 04: Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Gary Clark Jr. cleaned up with three Grammy awards and Willie Nelson added another trophy to his cabinet.

In total, Austin artists earned six Grammy awards Sunday during the afternoon segment (non-televised portion) of the awards ceremony.

Clark Jr. won in three of his four nominated categories which included Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. Clark Jr. lost to Lil Nas X in the Music Video category.

Willie Nelson picked up his 10th Grammy Award winning for Best Country Solo Performance.

Patty Griffin won her second Grammy Award claiming the Best Folk Album category. Delbert McClinton & The Self-made Men won for Best Traditional Blues Album with Tall, Dark & Handsome.

Best Contemporary Blues Album |Best Rock Song | Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & The Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome