Austin artists find creative ways for live music to survive the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Austin music legend Ray Benson and his band, Asleep at the Wheel, are hosting a virtual Christmas concert that will be available through Christmas. It’s just one of the ways Austin musicians are capping off an unconventional year.

Focusing on the positives of performing during a pandemic, Benson laughed, “I don’t have to leave the house.”

But, in an interview with KXAN, he acknowledged, “There are a lot of folks who are not as lucky as we are to have made enough money to survive something like this.”

As part of her survival, Austin artist Carrie Rodriguez is taking every opportunity she can to perform.

“I think there are certain things that are, in a strange way, bringing us even closer to our audience,” she said. “Like bringing music from our homes to people via live stream or recorded videos, in a way, is letting people in even closer than they were before.”

Rodriguez and her husband, Luke, take requests and post the songs online. It’s a series they call “A Song For You.”

“It’s helped me connect to friends and fans that live really far away that maybe didn’t have as many opportunities to see me play, because I was doing a lot of local performances,” she said. “Now, it’s all online, and I can perform for someone who lives in Dublin or Canada or Mexico.”

Rodriguez also recorded a virtual concert at the Paramount Theatre. And, she’s played a drive-in concert and a mini socially distanced concert with the help of nonprofit Austin Artists Project.

The nonprofit has offered more than $70,000 in grants for local artists to get out and play in safe, creative ways during the pandemic.

The City of Austin has also worked to help struggling artists survive during the pandemic, with initiatives like the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund.

“We’ve done what we can. I mean, it’s just not enough. I mean, we know that,” said Erica Shamaly, manager of the City of Austin’s Music and Entertainment Division. “There’s just too much need and not enough money.”

That’s why Shamaly’s encouraging others to help keep artists playing their music, too.

“Find where their merch is. Where are they selling their records, their CDs, their posters, and t-shirts? But, also, a lot of them do have just Pay Pal accounts and different things if you just want to be like, ‘Hey, you brought so much joy to me,’ and want to be able to support it in that way. I think that’s the best way to do it is to directly support the artists,” Shamaly said.

Rodriguez says that kind of support has helped her tremendously through the pandemic. And, she hopes her music has done the same for her fans.

“More than anything, it’s just a way to keep me connected to people. I really do feel the community, even though we can’t be together,” she said, adding, “there are a lot of little things that I think will be permanent, even after we can get back to being together I think some of these new formats will actually last and people will continue to do these kind of live streams from their home or a drive-in, how fun.”