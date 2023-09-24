AUSTIN (KXAN) — Artist Fabian Rey is adding a splash of color to Austin’s sister city in France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Austin-based muralist Fabian Rey is heading to Angers, France as part of the Echappée d’Art project, an international showcase. He’ll be painting a mural in the French city from Sept. 25 through Oct. 11 in an effort “to spruce up the city in time for the Summer Olympics,” he told KXAN.

The City of Angers’ Echappée d’Art program offers artists from around the world the opportunity to come “breathe art into the streets.”

Some of Rey’s previous work includes the 2023 Tifo for Austin FC’s first home game of the season at Q2 Stadium, the new Austin PBS building and the wrap around CapMetro’s first electric bus.