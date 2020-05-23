Austin artist planting a flag for every Texan killed during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This poignant demonstration represents the painful toll that COVID-19 has taken on Texas.

Austin artist Shane Reilly is placing a flag for every Texan whose death is linked to the virus.

Reilly, who has added about 50 flags a day, said he wanted to illustrate the scope of the pandemic as well as honor those who have died.

“There’s a weight to it, you know,” he said.

“When you’re out here and you’re bent over making sure that you got the right number of flags, you got to recognize that each one of those flags is someone that you know isn’t here anymore because of a virus.”

More than 1,500 Texans have died from COVID-19 this year.

