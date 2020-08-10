Austin Area Urban League hands out free PPE kits to minority families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Area Urban League distributed 10,000 kits of personal protective equipment to local minority families that drove to the Wilhelmina Delco Center this week.

Minorities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the Austin-Travis County area. Austin Public Health’s data from early July showed that 52% of confirmed cases and 41% of deaths in Travis County self-identified as Hispanic.

At that time, the Hispanic/Latinx community made up 59.8% of hospitalizations in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area.

The local Urban League handed out five PPE kits per car to help keep the communities safe. Each kit included hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, gloves, masks, moist towelettes and tissues.

“We need masks, I cannot seem to find any hand sanitizer at a reasonable price. I”m still looking for spray, lysol spray or anything type for wiping down. That’s been hard to find,” Paulette Christoff, a recipient of the PPE, said.