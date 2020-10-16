Austin-area unemployment rate for September sits at 6.4%

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin region’s unemployment rate for September 2020 is 6.4%—a nearly one percentage point increase from the previous month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

September’s rate equals about 80,838 unemployed residents in the Austin area, which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties, TWC said. In August, the rate was 5.5%.

While there was a slight increase, the Austin-area rate is still below the overall Texas unemployment rate of 8.3% and the national rate of 7.7%.

Related Content TWC looking for $203M in unemployment it should have never paid out

TWC said the Austin-Round Rock area has lost about 28,700 jobs since September 2019.

While some jobs are lost, TWC said employers are still posting jobs in Austin. In September 2020, 24,385 new jobs were posted in the Austin region. It is 2,420 fewer jobs posted than in September 2019.

TWC said the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to disproportionately affect people of color, people with less education, people in the hospitality industry and lower-income residents in Travis County.

Moving forward, TWC said it will reinstate required work searches starting in November, meaning those getting unemployment benefits must complete a required number of work searches to continue getting benefits. This requirement was previously suspended in March due to the pandemic, TWC said.

Job seekers in the Austin area looking for help can call Workforce Solutions Capital Area at (512) 549.4967 or visit www.wfscapitalarea.com. You can search job openings that are updated daily on the website and apply for childcare scholarships.

Workforce Solutions also provides resources for businesses online here.