TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A lawsuit was filed against an Austin-area senior living and memory care facility Tuesday after an employee was seen on a Ring security camera video in March sexually assaulting an elderly patient with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

The Auberge at Bee Cave is being sued by the husband of the woman assaulted — both individually and on behalf of his wife, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated the facility was negligent in failing to care for the patient, which resulted in pain and suffering.

“[The defendant] allowed a serial rapist with a known criminal history to roam the halls of their facility and have access to demented patients, alone, behind closed doors,” the lawsuit said.

Bystander damages were also included in the lawsuit.

Sidney Leon Holmes, 45 (Previous photo from Oak Lawn Police Dept.)

“[The husband] watched the sexual assault of his wife on Ring video. He suffered emotional pain and torment from this experience,” the lawsuit said.

According to records, the damages in the lawsuit included: pain, suffering, mental anguish, disability and reasonable and necessary medical expenses.

On March 16, one day after the incident, the former employee at The Auberge at Bee Cave, 45-year-old Sidney Leon Holmes, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault — a first-degree felony.

Holmes was indicted May 10, and courts scheduled a pretrial hearing for Aug. 24, according to records.

Jail records showed Holmes was being held on a $75,000 bond at the Travis County Correctional Complex as of Thursday.