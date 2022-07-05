AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over 24 hours, local firefighters worked 133 various fires between noon on the Fourth of July and noon on Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said 90 of the blazes occurred within the span of four hours between 8 p.m. and midnight on July 4. Most were “presumably” related to fireworks.

The fires ranged from grass and brush fires to trash fires, including at least 10 structure fires. AFD is still working to learn the causes of those building fires, but said there was mostly minor to no damage found.

Austin Fire said some of the fires reached one to two acres in size.

Firefighters from AFD and the 11 surrounding Travis County fire departments all worked to respond to the 133 blazes.

Last year on the Fourth of July, three homes in the St. Johns area were damaged due to a fire caused by fireworks.

Austin Fire warns it is illegal to set off or sell fireworks within city limits. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face a citation and fine, ranging from $528 to $2,000. If AFD finds those fireworks contributed to a fire, there could be criminal charges.