Austin-area distillery donates hand sanitizer to APD, other Texas police departments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin area distillery donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Austin Police Department and other Texas law enforcement agencies.

Driftwood based Desert Door Distillery, a sotol based spirit producer, donated the bottles in an effort to help protect officers around the state amidst the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re forever grateful to the distillery,” said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday. “They’re a great community partner.”

Casaday added that it came at a time when the department was running low, as well.

Other supplies that went in to APD included 900 pairs of protective glasses, which the police association bought through it’s 501c3 non-profit.

“If they have to get out with fire and EMS on a sick person call and they’re either vomiting or whatever they’re doing that’s coming out of their mouth, that will protect the officer’s eyes and those germs could possibly get blocked and not make an officer get sick,” he said.

The department had enough masks and smocks to wear, at last report.

Distillery owners sought out a different type of permit to make the sanitizer just as a waiver was issued allowing distilleries to produce it.

Co-owner Ryan Campbell, said he and two other co-owners, as veterans, are trying to help in a big way during the pandemic.

They are also donating the sanitizer to Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi Police Departments, plus Austin’s Salvation Army, as well.

He said the process it’s made by also follows World Health Organization guidelines. President Donald Trump has also offered his support for the effort.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley took to Twitter Saturday night to thank the distillery for their donation: