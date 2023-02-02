CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.

Austin Resource Recovery customers can call 311 to request removal of downed tree branches and other debris, Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted Thursday. Residents are asked to leave the limbs on the curb ready for collection, with crews responding to service requests as soon as possible.

Small branches and yard trimmings can be left in the green composting cart, a lawn or leaf bag as well as a reusable container and left out for the next scheduled collection day, officials said in an email. Small branches — fewer than five feet and slimmer than three inches in diameter — that don’t fit in the green cart with the lid shut “should be stacked into manageable bundles no heavier than 30 pounds.”

ARR is waiving item limits due to the storm.

Any residents with physical limitations or financial needs can connect with Austin Disaster Relief Network for additional assistance. Those requests can be made through this form.

Austin and Travis County residents can also drop off large branches, limbs and other vegetative debris at the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The plant will reopen Friday.

In Round Rock, city officials outlined three collection options:

Drop off limbs, brush at a designated city location

Bundle smaller limbs for collection during regular trash pickup services

Sign up for additional curbside pickup services via the city

Round Rock brush drop-off sites include the Brush Recycling Center at 310 Deepwood Dr. and the East Brush Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3939 E. Palm Valley Blvd. The wastewater treatment plant location will be open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone using Round Rock services needs to provide proof of residency via a current City of Round Rock water bill along with a valid driver’s license.

Over in Pflugerville, city officials provided two disposal options for city and extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) residents impacted by downed trees and branches.

Curbside pickup: City and ETJ homeowners who are Waste Connection customers can place tree limbs, brush and other debris curbside during the weeks of Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. The service is free for Waste Connection customers and “will closely follow customers’ scheduled trash pick-up days,” so separate scheduling isn’t required.

Drop-off: Between Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, city and ETJ homeowners can bring limbs, brush and other disposals to the following locations between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.: Pflugerville Recycle Center: 15500 Sun Light Near Way Pfennig Park: 1301 W. Pfennig Ln. 103 W. Railroad Ave.



The city is temporarily waiving its fee and volume rules, so residents won’t be charged for loads larger than two cubic yards. Residents trying to discard materials sooner can bring disposals to the Recycle Center Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with all fees waived during those two days.