AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the area’s largest animal shelters are offering adoption specials Saturday to help alleviate the “unprecedented overcrowding” they’re experiencing.

The “Keep Austin Dogs Weird” initiative is a partnership between these five shelters:

The shelters are hoping to get large dogs adopted out or into foster homes Saturday before Fourth of July fireworks and as summer temperatures rise.

The adoption event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Each shelter will have its own special.

Animal advocates said shelters across the state are considering euthanasia due to lack of space and staff. According to APA!, Austin has a live release rate of over 95% for shelter animals, so the five shelters are hoping Saturday’s adoption event will help the city retain that number.