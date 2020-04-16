Austin area airports to receive $59M in coronavirus relief funds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration will give $811,535,430 in airport aid to 210 Texas airports to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business. Funds can be used for airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

To view a list of Texas airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.