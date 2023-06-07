A southeast Austin apartment complex sent a curfew notice out to residents earlier this year.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southeast Austin apartment complex sent a notice to tenants that a curfew would be implemented from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The complex, Array Apartments, is located on Burton Road between Oltorf Street and East Riverside Drive.

“During this period, it is mandatory for all residents to remain indoors and restrict their movements outside their homes, except for emergencies or authorized activities,” the notice reads, in part.

Kristie Broadaway, who lives there, was shocked to see this show up in her inbox.

“We got a notice with no warning, that we have a mandatory curfew,” she said.

Kristie Broadaway said she tried to get answers about what prompted her apartment complex curfew, but to no avail.

The notice states “this decision has been made in response to security concerns and potential public health and safety concerns. It is crucial for the safety and well-being of all residents that we adhere to these measures.”

While the word “mandatory” was used, the property manager told KXAN over the phone he couldn’t enforce the rule because there was nothing in the tenants’ lease that would prohibit them from being out at this time. He said the security company that patrols the complex suggested he send the notice out. Apartment management did not answer any further questions.

Austin 311 has received about 950 calls from Burton Drive since the beginning of 2022. Burton Drive is less than one mile long.

At the complex itself, Austin 311 said it has received 91 calls in the same year-and-a-half time period. The 91 calls include 62 police-related calls like noise complaints and police report requests.

We reached out to the security company that patrols the apartment complex to ask about the specific crimes that prompted the company to suggest the manager issue a notice, but the company did not return our request for an interview.

Broadaway said she’s also tried to get information about specific crime in her neighborhood, but to no avail.

“It’s a little rough,” she said. “I still don’t know why there wasn’t a softer notice like ‘hey we’ve noticed this problem, we’re going to move in the direction of suggesting you stay inside,’ but to see the mandatory curfew – I was just surprised.”

There is no end date for the apartment’s curfew.

Austin’s code department said there are no known code violations related to curfews.