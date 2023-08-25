AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this month, the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is working to help people rebuild their lives after two separate, devastating apartment fires.

The latest fire left 60 people, including children without a home after an overnight fire ripped through the Sonora Apartments on Sam Rayburn Drive.

“These are our neighbors right here in our own community,” said Dwight Bailey Jr., the executive director of the ADRN. “And when you hear folks just like us who one day, things are fine, and literally, overnight, they’re devastated.”

Resources have been stretched thin this month for the nonprofit, which is also helping others recover from a separate wildfire at the Bexley at Silverado Apartment Complex in Cedar Park.

“We are completely reliant upon generous donors to help us to do what we do and that’s an area of need and opportunity.”

The ADRN is asking for donations of emergency supplies — hygiene items, clothing and funding.

“We’ll have an intake center at the Austin disaster relief headquarters where we’ll provide hygiene kits and other physical types of needs that they might have We will offer some financial assistance as well as our whole family thrift store,” said Bailey.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the Sonora Apartment fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in structural damage and $500,000 in damage to belongings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can donate here: https://adrn.org/give/